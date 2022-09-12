Most Expensive Cat Breeds: Here are the 10 most costly breeds of adorable cat
These 10 cat breeds are reportedly the most expensive breeds of cat to buy.
Cats are animals that have been worshipped globally for centuries – and as many owners will attest, once you have been around one of these beautiful creatures, it’s hard to understand why anyone wouldn’t be completely besotted by their furry little faces and cute-as-pie bean toes.
It is reported that the average cat owner actually owns a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.
And, indeed, it is true that all cats are beautiful, but in a world of beautiful kitty cats, these 10 breeds stand out above the rest when it comes to cost according to financesonline.com.
*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their own personality and individual needs – including medical, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.