A huge number of us have decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last few years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership has soared to record levels.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One thing to take into consideration is that some dog breeds can have a destructive streak that can see them chew everything from socks to furniture.

Sometimes it’s just because they’re young, sometimes because they are bored, sometimes it’s because they’ve not had enough exercise, and sometimes it’s simply because they want to.

There’s every chance that your pet will grow out of a chewing phase, but if you are keen to avoid tooth marks on your personal possessions, then there are certain dogs that are best avoided.

Here are the 10 dog breeds that are most prone to being destructive.

1 . Chihuahua It's amazing how much damage a tiny Chihuahua can do if it's bored. Their tiny sharp teeth can cut through carpets, clothing and furnishings before you can say "where's the dog?". Best keep these wee destroyers well entertained. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

2 . Rottweiler Rottweilers are mainlya docile and lovable breed but they are known to chew for a number of reasons, including just as a way to explore their surroundings. Anxiety, stress and boredom can make it worse, but it's generally nothing a good daily play can't sort out. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

3 . Beagle Not only will a lonely Beagles chew anything they can find, they'll also howl and have a habit of digging - even if they are limited to carpets. Regular exercise is key with this adorable breed. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

4 . Dalmation Dalmatians were bred to be carriage dogs - running alongside the vehicles to protect their inhabitants - so they are born to enjoy exercise. If they miss out on a long walk they get frustrated and will take it out on your possessions. They also get lonely very easily, with the same destructive outcome. Photo: Canva/Getty Images