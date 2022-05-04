A huge number of us have decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last 18 months – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent – and demand for four-legged friends remains high as the pandemic continues.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Of course, it’s all very well having a clever, fit or alert dog – but sometimes you just want a pooch to snuggle up to.

So, here are the 10 cuddliest breeds of dog, according to the experts at the American Kennel Club.

1. Golden Retriever Golden Retrievers - and their close cousins the Labrador Retriever - are popular for many reasons, including their good nature, intelligence and ease of training. Ultimately though, they are people-pleasers - meaning that cuddles and pats are top priorities at all times.

2. French Bulldog Frenchies were originally bred to sit on lace makers' laps to keep them warm at work - so they were actually bred to cuddle. This innate need for human contact - particularly with their owners - hasn't left this snuggliest of breeds.

3. Yorkshire Terrier Yorkies are scrappy and active pups but after a good bout of exercise they become classic lap dogs - happy to curl up on your lap for pats and scratches.

4. Rottweiler Rottweilers have traditionally had a bit of an image problem - often attributed to the negative portrayal of the breed in the horror film The Omen. In fact, these loving pups are incredibly affectionate to their owners, sticking to them like glue and happy to cuddle up for hours.