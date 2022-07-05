They may love day long snoozes, but play time before settling on the couch with their owners and offering loving head boops is also very much in many cats' nature. It is easy to see why cats and kittens are adored by many households across the world.

Pet ownership has continued to soar over the past couple of years, with many owners admitting once they have were in the company of these adorable creatures, it was virtually impossible not be obsessed!

It is reported that the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

So, if you’re looking to welcome a new kitty cat to your home, but are unsure which breeds best suit small children, here are 10 of the world’s best cat breed for homes with kids*

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat do have their own personality and individual needs, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

1. Manx Vocal, loving affectionate and very mellow, the Manx breed of cat is perfect for a household that has children. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

2. Himalayan The Himalayan breed are one of the most loving and affectionate breeds in the world, so make wonderful pets. They are typically great with children and will bond with them for life. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

3. Abyssinian An Abyssinian is very loyal and often people-orientated. They are playful, and are often very good for households with other pets and/or children. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

4. Maine Coon The Maine Coon is well-natured, gentle and a tolerant breed which can easily adapt to the needs of others, such as children. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales