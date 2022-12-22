Most Child Friendly Cat Breeds 2022: Here are 10 adorable breeds of cats that are good for homes with children
Here are 10 beautiful breeds of cat that are good for homes with kids.
They may love day long snoozes, but play time before settling on the couch with their owners and offering loving head boops is also very much in many cats' nature. It is easy to see why cats and kittens are adored by many households across the world.
It is reported that the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.
Pet ownership has continued to soar over the past couple of years, with many owners admitting once they have were in the company of these adorable creatures, it was virtually impossible not be obsessed!
So, if you’re looking to welcome a new kitty cat to your home, but are unsure which breeds best suit small children, here are 10 of the world’s best cat breed for homes with kids*
*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat do have their own personality and individual needs, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.