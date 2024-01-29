Have you ever noticed that cat owners rarely own just the one cat? They are so addictive that often we love to add to our feline family.

Did you know the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats? Though we expect it may be even more.

And while it is indeed true – all cats are beautiful – if you are looking for a cat that isn’t too over zealous and doesn’t need much stimulation, then these 10 chilled kitty cat breeds might just be perfect for you according to rover.com*

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their own personality and individual needs – including medical, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

1 . Russian Blue The Russian Blue cat breed is very independent and would be perfect for slighter smaller households, as they don't require space to run around in as much as other breeds. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

2 . Selkirk Rex Patient and tolerant, the Selkirk Rex cat breed are not as attention seeking as other breeds. They do enjoy some playtime, but are quite content to stay chilled out. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

3 . American Shorthair One of the world's most popular breeds, the American Shorthair is able to get along with the entire household. They laid back attitude can sometimes lead to weight gain, so it is good to get some exercise into them when possible. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales