All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
2 days ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
23 minutes ago Girl rushed to hospital after being attacked by dogs
1 hour ago Linda Nolan gives cancer update in heartbreaking GMB interview
3 hours ago New look Deal or No Deal returning on ITV without Noel Edmonds
1 day ago Man arrested on suspicion of blackmailing Alison Hammond
1 day ago Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with Erin Darke
Snarling and barking are two of the most common signs of aggression in dogs.
Snarling and barking are two of the most common signs of aggression in dogs.
Snarling and barking are two of the most common signs of aggression in dogs.

Most Aggressive Dogs: Here are the 10 breeds of adorable dog likely to show signs of aggression - including the German Shepherd 🐶

These dog breeds can still make great pets but will need to be well trained and

By David Hepburn
Published 27th Mar 2023, 12:20 BST

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies surged in the last couple of years.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Before they were domesticated, dogs had to fight for everything from food to territory – so signs of aggression were essential to their survival.

Many of these has been bred out to create the perfect family dogs we know today, but some breeds are more likely to retain an aggressive side than others.

There can be good reason for this – for example for those used as service or guard dogs – but prospective owners should be aware that this is the case before choosing to welcome a certain dog into their homes.

It should also be said that individual dogs may display attributes that are unusual for their breed, and all dogs have the potential to be aggressive in certain situations.

Here are the 10 breeds most likely to show signs of aggression – including growling and snapping.

For all the latest dog news, pictures, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Read more:

Less Loving Dogs: These are the 10 least affectionate breeds of adorable dog that may turn down cuddles - including the Scottish Terrier

Here are the 10 most expensive breeds of adorable dog since lockdown sent prices soaring

These are 10 of the best breeds for the more elderly dog owner

These are the 10 of the most popular poodle crossbreed designer dogs

Here are 10 adorable native breeds of dog most at risk of extinction in the UK according to the Kennel Club

A classic example of small dog syndrome, the Chihuahua has a tiny body but a big attitude. Regular unpredictable bouts of aggression are not uncommon, meaning they are not a good choice for families with small children.

1. Chihuahua

A classic example of small dog syndrome, the Chihuahua has a tiny body but a big attitude. Regular unpredictable bouts of aggression are not uncommon, meaning they are not a good choice for families with small children. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
While the Rottweiler's reputation for aggression is slightly unfair, it is a breed of dog that has the potential to be aggressive. The dog's upbringing is key - a well-trained Rottweiler with an experienced owner can be a placid and loving dog, but this isn't a breed for novices.

2. Rottweiler

While the Rottweiler's reputation for aggression is slightly unfair, it is a breed of dog that has the potential to be aggressive. The dog's upbringing is key - a well-trained Rottweiler with an experienced owner can be a placid and loving dog, but this isn't a breed for novices. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Aggression isn't always a bad thing in a dog - the German Shepherd's temperament means that it excels as a forces dog, police dog and guard dog. While it's not a dog to get on the wrong side of, if the aggression is channelled in the right way it can be a great pet that is sure to protect its beloved family.

3. German Shepherd

Aggression isn't always a bad thing in a dog - the German Shepherd's temperament means that it excels as a forces dog, police dog and guard dog. While it's not a dog to get on the wrong side of, if the aggression is channelled in the right way it can be a great pet that is sure to protect its beloved family. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The huge Chow Chow is another dog that should only be considered by experience dog owners. It is a breed that has a dominant personality which can turn to aggression to assert that dominance.

4. Chow Chow

The huge Chow Chow is another dog that should only be considered by experience dog owners. It is a breed that has a dominant personality which can turn to aggression to assert that dominance. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Facebook