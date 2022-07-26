Prospective owners looking for a new puppy have 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, along with numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you choose your new best friend.

The last couple of years have seen many of us add a new furry friend to our families, with the Kennel Club reporting that dog ownership has risen by nearly eight per cent since the start of the pandemic.

For all the latest dog news, pictures, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallerganic dog.

Meanwhile, some people prize a soft, fluffy coat over all other attributes – a dog that seems to have been designed to be cuddled.

Here are the 10 fluffiest dog breeds, according to the American Kennel Club.Read more:

1. Chow Chow The Chow Chow is particularly well known for three things - a cat-like independent personality, a lizard-like blue-black tongue, and its incredibly fluffy and snuggly double coat of fur. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Bichon Frise With a coat that makes them look like a fluffy cloud on legs, the Bichon Frise demands to be hugged at all times. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Keeshond The Keeshond is a fluffy pooch from Holland that has a plush two-layer coat of distinguished silver and black fur. They make great companion dogs and stick to their owners like glue. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Pomeranian Pomeranians may look like canine feather dusters but their gorgeous coat had a serious purpose. They are descendants of Icelandic sled dogs and needed all that adorable fuzz to keep warm. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales