How much do you know about the adorable Miniature Schnauzer?

Miniature Schnauzer dog facts: Here are 10 fascinating facts you should know about the adorable breed of dog

They’re one of the UK’s best loved breeds of dog, but how much do you know about the loving and playful Miniature Schnauzer pup?

By David Hepburn
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 11:34 am

The last 18 months have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership rise by nearly eight per cent over 2020.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One dog that often appears at the top of people’s canine wishlists is the Miniature Schnauzer – they were one of the UK’s 10 most popular dog breeds in 2020 and have a range of positive attributes that make them a great family pet.

Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the breed.

Read more:

Dog treats UK 2021: treats to entertain your puppy or dog, including food and fun toys to play with

These are the 10 most popular puppy names chosen by new dog owners in the UK over lockdown

Best dog beds 2021: stylish, comfortable dog beds for all kinds of dogs, and every owner’s budget

Here are the 13 most popular breeds of cute and adorable dog in the UK

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

1. What's in a name?

The name Schnauzer comes from the German word 'schnauze', meaning a snout or muzzle - a perfect name for this dog with its cute square face.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales

2. Rat catcher

The Miniature Schnauzer originated in mid-to-late 19th century. Germany, where farmers bred it to create the perfect dog to hunt vermin.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales

3. A wide mix

Breeds of dog thought to have been involved in the establishment of the Miniature Schnauzer include the Affenpinscher, Miniature Poodle, Miniature Pinscher and Pomeranian.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales

4. A name change

Initially the Miniature Schnauzer was called a Wire-Haired Pinscher, a name still used in some parts of the world as late as the 1990s.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Coronavirus
Next Page
Page 1 of 3