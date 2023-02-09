Here are 10 of the most luxury cat breeds - including the gorgeous Savannah cat breed.

They have been worshipped the world over for centuries – and as many owners will attest, once you have been around one of these beautiful creatures, it’s hard to understand why anyone wouldn’t be completely besotted by their furry little faces and cute-as-pie bean toes.

It is reported that the average cat owner actually owns a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

And, indeed, it is true that all cats are beautiful, but in a world of beautiful kitty cats, these 10 breeds stand out above the rest when it comes to cost according to financesonline.com.

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their own personality and individual needs – including medical, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

1 . Peterbald The Peterbald cat breed is of Russian decent and was reportedly created using experimental breeding. They reportedly cost as much as $5,000. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

2 . Savannah This cross breed cat is a mix of a serval and a domestic cat. This breed has been known to cost upwards of $50,000. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

3 . Persian The popular Persian is much loved for its short muzzle and long hair. This breed has been known to fetch as much as $5,500. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

4 . The Ashera The Ashera is reportedly the most expensive breed of cat on the globe, with this beautiful breed of cat costing up to $125,000. This breed is a mix between an African Serval, an Asian Leopard and a domesticated cat. Photo: YouTube Photo Sales