Here are 9 luxury breeds of cat are the most expensive to buy in 2023.

It is actually reported the average cat owner actually owns a minimum of two cats and once you have been around one of these amazing animals, it’s will be easy to understand why people get so easily obsessed by their furry little faces and cute-as-pie bean toes.

And, indeed, it is true that all cats are beautiful, but in a world of beautiful kitty cats, these 10 breeds stand out above the rest when it comes to cost according to financesonline.com.

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their own personality and individual needs – including medical, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

1 . Savannah This cross breed cat is a mix of a serval and a domestic cat. This breed has been known to cost upwards of $50,000. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

2 . Russian Blue Costing a reported $3,000, the Russian Blue is a calm and affectionate cat that has a very sweet temperament. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

3 . Persian The popular Persian is much loved for its short muzzle and long hair. This breed has been known to fetch as much as $5,500. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

4 . Bengal The Bengal cat breed is designed using hybrids of domestic cats, including the Egyptian Mau, with the Asian leopard cat. The breed name comes from the leopard cat's taxonomic name. This breed can cost as much as $25,000. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales