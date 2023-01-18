News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
These 10 breeds of cat are thought to be the most expensive. Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Luxury Cat Breeds 2023: Here are the 10 most expensive breeds of gorgeous cat

Here are the 10 most expensive breeds of gorgeous cat

By Graham Falk
2 minutes ago

They have been worshipped the world over for centuries – and as many owners will attest, once you have been around one of these beautiful creatures, it’s hard to understand why anyone wouldn’t be completely besotted by their furry little faces and cute-as-pie bean toes.

Cat Breeds With Vet Bills: 10 breeds of adorable cat with the most pre-existing health conditions

It is reported that the average cat owner actually owns a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

And, indeed, it is true that all cats are beautiful, but in a world of beautiful kitty cats, these 10 breeds stand out above the rest when it comes to cost according to financesonline.com.

Loving And Affectionate Cats: Here are 10 signs your cute cat loves you

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their own personality and individual needs – including medical, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

National Cat Day 2022: Here are 10 of the most clever breeds of intelligent cat that can be trained

1. Savannah

This cross breed cat is a mix of a serval and a domestic cat. This breed has been known to cost upwards of $50,000.

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales

2. The Ashera

The Ashera is reportedly the most expensive breed of cat on the globe, with this beautiful breed of cat costing up to $125,000. This breed is a mix between an African Serval, an Asian Leopard and a domesticated cat.

Photo: YouTube

Photo Sales

3. Bengal

The Bengal cat breed is designed using hybrids of domestic cats, including the Egyptian Mau, with the Asian leopard cat. The breed name comes from the leopard cat's taxonomic name. This breed can cost as much as $25,000.

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales

4. Persian

The popular Persian is much loved for its short muzzle and long hair. This breed has been known to fetch as much as $5,500.

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3