What is the most loyal and dedicated cat breed to adopt?

If you have adopted or owned one cat in your life, we can bet our bottom dollar you’ve adopted another! Cats are so addictive.

Reports say that the average cat owner actually owns a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

And it is indeed true, all cats are very much beautiful, if you are looking for a cat that will stay by your side, give you all the head boops you need and might even let you have a little kitty cuddle, then these 10 breeds are sure to be perfect for you.

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their own personality and individual needs – including medical, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

1 . Chartreux The Chartreux cat breed is a gentle and caring breed that will love your company - and just look at those cute little eyes. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

2 . Birman The Birman is a very gentle, affectionate breed which offers all you could want from a loyal, loving and faithful companion. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

3 . Exotic Shorthair The Exotic Shorthair is a breed that loves playtime with their owner. Sweet and caring, the breed will that often show its curious side. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

4 . Somali Cousin the the Abyssinian cat breed, the Somali is equally as loving and high energy. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales