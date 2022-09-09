Loving Cat Breeds Who Love To Cuddle: 10 breeds of adorable cats who will enjoy cuddles - including cute Scottish Fold cat breed 🐱
These 10 cat breeds are the most likely to show you love and affection.
Loved by many households across the world, cats have been worshipped for literally hundreds of years.
And once you’ve been in the company of these adorable creatures, it’s hard to understand why anyone wouldn’t be obsessed!
It is reported that the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.
Long Life Cat Breeds: 10 beautiful cat breeds who have the longest lifespans - including the gorgeous Egyptian Mau
While cats are very independent in comparison to many domestic pets, they are still very affectionate animals that love a stroke and a ‘head boop.’
So, if you are looking to add a new furry friend to your household, these are reported the most affectionate cat breeds worldwide*, according to thesprucepets.
*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat do have their own personality and individual needs, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.