Looking for a cute cat with loads of fur? These 10 cat breeds should do the trick. Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Long haired cat breeds 2023: 10 breeds of beautiful cat with the longest and most fluffy fur

Which cat breeds have the longest hair? These 10 gorgeous breeds of loving cat are most likely to be the fluffiest!

By Graham Falk
Published 20th Mar 2023, 13:12 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 13:24 GMT

Are you looking to add a cute cat to your home? While some of us require cats that shed less hair due to allergies, others want a big, fluffy cat and stands out from the crowd.

With such an abundance of gorgeous cat breeds to adore, it can be difficult to narrow down the cat breed which you would like to spend the rest of your days with.

However, this list of long haired cats may help you narrow it down – who knows, you may even end up with two of these beautiful creatures!

So, without further ado, here is our list of the 10 most fluffy and long haired cats on the planet.

These unique little cat are have lots of luscious long hair and a cute round face to boot.

1. Persian

These unique little cat are have lots of luscious long hair and a cute round face to boot. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Perfect household cats, the Pixie-Bob breed have varying hair lengths but those with long hair are very fluffy!

2. Pixie-Bob

Perfect household cats, the Pixie-Bob breed have varying hair lengths but those with long hair are very fluffy! Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

The Manx cat breed is most known for its lack of tail and comes in medium to large sizes. This smart cats loves human interaction and will make a great companion for those who have the time and patience to give it the attention they require.

3. Manx

The Manx cat breed is most known for its lack of tail and comes in medium to large sizes. This smart cats loves human interaction and will make a great companion for those who have the time and patience to give it the attention they require. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

The Maine Coon is one of the most notable cat breeds for having a gorgeous long coat. They are the largest domestic cat on the planet and have bushy tails to boot!

4. Maine Coon

The Maine Coon is one of the most notable cat breeds for having a gorgeous long coat. They are the largest domestic cat on the planet and have bushy tails to boot! Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

