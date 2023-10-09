All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Police officer who had sex with 13-year-old gets jail
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
Some breeds of dog are highly unlikely to show signs of aggression unless provoked.Some breeds of dog are highly unlikely to show signs of aggression unless provoked.
Some breeds of dog are highly unlikely to show signs of aggression unless provoked.

Less Aggressive Dogs 2023: These are the 10 breeds of adorable dog that show fewest signs of aggression - including the loving Labrador Retriever 🐶

These dog breeds will rarely raise their hackles unless provoked – being largely good natured and gentle.
By David Hepburn
Published 21st Feb 2023, 12:28 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 10:34 BST

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies surged in the last couple of years.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Before they were domesticated, dogs had to fight for everything from food to territory – so signs of aggression were essential to their survival.

For all the latest dog news, pictures, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Many of these has been bred out to create the perfect family dogs we know today, but some breeds are more likely to retain an aggressive side than others.

There can be good reason for this – for example for those used as service or guard dogs – but prospective owners should be aware that this is the case before choosing to welcome a certain dog into their homes.

It should also be said that individual dogs may display attributes that are unusual for their breed, and all dogs have the potential to be aggressive in certain situations.

Here are the 10 breeds least likely to show signs of aggression – including growling and snapping.

Read more:

Less Loving Dogs: These are the 10 least affectionate breeds of adorable dog that may turn down cuddles - including the Scottish Terrier

Here are the 10 most expensive breeds of adorable dog since lockdown sent prices soaring

These are 10 of the best breeds for the more elderly dog owner

These are the 10 of the most popular poodle crossbreed designer dogs

Here are 10 adorable native breeds of dog most at risk of extinction in the UK according to the Kennel Club

The huge Newfoundland is the very definition of a gentle giant. Their lack of aggression means that they are known as 'nanny dogs' due to their gentle nature and the fact that they get on so well with young children.

1. Newfoundland

The huge Newfoundland is the very definition of a gentle giant. Their lack of aggression means that they are known as 'nanny dogs' due to their gentle nature and the fact that they get on so well with young children. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
One of the reasons that the Labrador Retriever is the world's most popular dog is its lack of aggression. Vigorous licking of faces is the main thing to look out for with this good natured breed.

2. Labrador Retriever

One of the reasons that the Labrador Retriever is the world's most popular dog is its lack of aggression. Vigorous licking of faces is the main thing to look out for with this good natured breed. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
As puppies, you could be forgiven for mistaking a Cavalier King Charles Spaniels for a suddly stuffed toy. If treated well they present about the same level of danger to humans.

3. Cavalier King Charles Spaniels

As puppies, you could be forgiven for mistaking a Cavalier King Charles Spaniels for a suddly stuffed toy. If treated well they present about the same level of danger to humans. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
They can often be mischievous, noisy and boisterous - but the Beagle is rarely aggressively naughty.

4. Beagle

They can often be mischievous, noisy and boisterous - but the Beagle is rarely aggressively naughty. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:DogsFacebook