One thing to take into consideration is that some dogs simply aren’t as affectionate towards their owners than others.

It doesn’t mean that they won’t make a loyal and valued pet, just that if you are looking for a dog that will happily cuddle for hours you should look elsewhere.

A huge number of us decided to welcome new pups into our homes over the last couple of years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent over the global pandemic.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Here are the 10 least affectionate breeds of dog, according to the American Kennel Club.

1. Afghan Hound The Afghan Hound is one of the world's oldest breeds of dog - and also one of the most elegant. This is a dog that was bred to hunt though, and they are highly selective when it comes to who they offer affection to. Generally aloof, they will be completely disinterested in strangers and tend to create a bond with a single person who they will deign to tolerate.

2. Chow Chow The Chow Chow may look incredibly snuggly but they are known to be almost cat-like in their behaviour - fiercely independent and largely eschewing cuddling, petting or patting.

3. Basenji It's fair to say that the Basenji is a very unusual breed of dog. As well as not being particularly affectionate to its owners and completely ignoring strangers, it is also the only dog that doesn't bark - instead making an odd yodelling sound.

4. Alaskan Malamute Bred to pull sleds huge distances over frozen tundra, the Alaskan Malamute has a strong work ethic and independent spirit that's not conducive to snuggling up on the sofa for an evening watching television.