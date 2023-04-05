All Sections
Laziest Dogs: Here are 10 breeds of adorable dog who won't mind skipping the odd walk - including the loving Bulldog 🐕

These breeds of dog tend to be happier curled up on the sofa instead of running across fields.

By David Hepburn
Published 26th Jul 2021, 15:17 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 10:48 BST

If you’ve been thinking about getting a dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies surged by around eight per cent over lockdown.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

Many dogs need lots of exercise, with several walks a day an absolute must to keep them healthy and happy.

But others are quite happy to stay at home, cuddled up in front of the fire, so are perfect for people who are less mobile, or less than keen on visiting the park come rain or shine.

Here are 10 of the laziest breeds of dog, according to the American Kennel Club.

A couple of laps of the living room is often enough exercise for a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel - then a quick nap on the couch to recover.

1. Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

A couple of laps of the living room is often enough exercise for a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel - then a quick nap on the couch to recover. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Bulldogs aren't built for exercise - getting hot and tired easily. They'd far rather sneak up onto your bed for some shut-eye.

2. English Bulldog

Bulldogs aren't built for exercise - getting hot and tired easily. They'd far rather sneak up onto your bed for some shut-eye. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Perfectly-designed for lounging around the house, the French Bulldog won't thank you for a big long walk.

3. French Bulldog

Perfectly-designed for lounging around the house, the French Bulldog won't thank you for a big long walk. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Bassett Hounds are just as lazy as they look - a big body and short legs aren't a great combination for running around a park or chasing a ball.

4. Bassett Hound

Bassett Hounds are just as lazy as they look - a big body and short legs aren't a great combination for running around a park or chasing a ball. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

