Labradoodle Trivia: Here are 10 fun dog facts you should know about the loving Labradoodle cross 🐕

They have fast become one of the UK’s most popular crossbreed dogs, but how much do you really know about the snugly and adorable Labradoodle pups?

By David Hepburn
Published 4th Oct 2021, 11:47 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 09:52 BST

The last couple of years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership soar over the pandemic.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One dog that often appears at the top of people’s canine wishlists is the Labradoodle – they are one of the UK’s most popular crossbreeds and have a range of positive attributes that make them a great family pet.

Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the breed.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Despite what Wally Conron says, the Australian Labradoodle Association of America, insists they are "generally considered healthy dogs", although they are prone to hip and elbow dysplasia, eye diseases and Addison's disease.

1. In good health

Despite what Wally Conron says, the Australian Labradoodle Association of America, insists they are "generally considered healthy dogs", although they are prone to hip and elbow dysplasia, eye diseases and Addison's disease. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The Labradoodle is a cross between a Poodle and a Labrador Retriever, but this can lead to a wide range of different-looking dogs. Depending on the size of Poodle (toy, miniature or standard) and the colour of the Labrador Retreiver (black, yellow, chocolate, or red), the resulting puppy can come in a large number of sizes and shades.

2. All colours and sizes

The Labradoodle is a cross between a Poodle and a Labrador Retriever, but this can lead to a wide range of different-looking dogs. Depending on the size of Poodle (toy, miniature or standard) and the colour of the Labrador Retreiver (black, yellow, chocolate, or red), the resulting puppy can come in a large number of sizes and shades. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The Australian Labradoodle differs from the Labradoodle bred in Europe and America as they include other breeds in their ancestry. An Australian Labradoodle may be part Cocker Spaniel, Water Spaniels or Wheaten Terrier.

3. Australian cousins

The Australian Labradoodle differs from the Labradoodle bred in Europe and America as they include other breeds in their ancestry. An Australian Labradoodle may be part Cocker Spaniel, Water Spaniels or Wheaten Terrier. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Australian Wally Conron has taken credit for coming up with the name 'Labradoodle' in 1989. He wasn't a fan of the crossbreed though, being of the opinion that healthy Labradoodles were "few and far between".

4. Named and shamed

Australian Wally Conron has taken credit for coming up with the name 'Labradoodle' in 1989. He wasn't a fan of the crossbreed though, being of the opinion that healthy Labradoodles were "few and far between". Photo: Canva/Getty Images

