1 . Make sure they always have the option of a shaded area

Much like humans, a lot of dogs enjoy laying out in the sun. Again, similarly to us, they can get too hot. Some dogs will know when it is time to seek shade and others won’t, so making sure there is always a shaded area available is important. Whether you keep the door to your home open so they can wander in when they need some shade or if you can set up a tent or shaded doggy bed in the garden, a shaded area with ample water will offer a safe space for your dog to cool down. For those stubborn pups who don’t know when they’ve had too much sun, keep an eye on them and move them to a shaded area when you feel they are getting a little bit too warm! Photo: Canva/Getty Images