Want to keep your cat cool this summer? Try these 9 expert tips. Credit: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Keeping cats cool in hot weather: 9 tips to help your cute cat stay cool in the sun 🐱

Here are 9 ways you can keep your precious cat cool in the sun, as another heat wave approaches the UK.

By Graham Falk
Friday, 12th August 2022, 9:20 am

With a forecast that indicates another heat wave is on the way, our friends at PetSafe have helped us put together some expert tips for owners of Scotland's 785,000 cats on how to help them stay hydrated and healthy as temperatures soar.

While a nice summers day is definitely welcome in Scotland – it makes a change from the rain! – we can all ensure that our furry four-legged friends don’t get too warm and are able to cope when the temperatures go up a notch this August.

Does your house have a gorgeous kitty cat that needs to be kept cool in the summer heat? Then read these 9 experts tips which are sure to help.

Here are 10 healthy breeds of cute cat that won't need many vet visits

Brainy cat breeds: Here are 10 of the cleverest breeds of gorgeous cat - including the rare Korat breed

Adorable cute cats: Here are 10 of the most affectionate cats - including the loving Birman cat breed

1. Let the tap drip

If your cat likes to drink out of a dripping tap, leave one on for her. Cats are really sensitive to the taste of water. Most prefer it to be fresh and moving because it's easier for them to find and hear than still water. It’s also more refreshing and tastes better than water that has been sitting in a bowl.

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales

2. Add moisture to their food

Kibble provides very little moisture, so introducing wet food is a really easy way to improve your cat’s hydration. Every time you add some – whether that’s water or a broth, toppers, mixer, or even a creamy treat - you’re improving her health and they’re a great way to smooth the transition from dry food.

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales

3. Try some different bowls

In order to get your cat drinking more, try out different bowls. Alternatively, have them all out at the same time and see which one they enjoys drinking out of most.

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales

4. Give them treats - iced

Are they unable to resist a Dreamie, or similar treat? Put them in ice and feed it to them - they will help them keep cool.

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
Scotland
Next Page
Page 1 of 3