With a forecast that indicates another heat wave is on the way, our friends at PetSafe have helped us put together some expert tips for owners of Scotland's 785,000 cats on how to help them stay hydrated and healthy as temperatures soar.
While a nice summers day is definitely welcome in Scotland – it makes a change from the rain! – we can all ensure that our furry four-legged friends don’t get too warm and are able to cope when the temperatures go up a notch this August.
Does your house have a gorgeous kitty cat that needs to be kept cool in the summer heat? Then read these 9 experts tips which are sure to help.
1. Let the tap drip
If your cat likes to drink out of a dripping tap, leave one on for her. Cats are really sensitive to the taste of water. Most prefer it to be fresh and moving because it's easier for them to find and hear than still water. It’s also more refreshing and tastes better than water that has been sitting in a bowl.
Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro
2. Add moisture to their food
Kibble provides very little moisture, so introducing wet food is a really easy way to improve your cat’s hydration. Every time you add some – whether that’s water or a broth, toppers, mixer, or even a creamy treat - you’re improving her health and they’re a great way to smooth the transition from dry food.
Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro
3. Try some different bowls
In order to get your cat drinking more, try out different bowls. Alternatively, have them all out at the same time and see which one they enjoys drinking out of most.
Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro
4. Give them treats - iced
Are they unable to resist a Dreamie, or similar treat? Put them in ice and feed it to them - they will help them keep cool.
Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro