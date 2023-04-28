These pups were all first bred on the Emerald Isle.

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies surged in the last couple of years.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

All types of dog also have a geographical history, having a country where they were first bred and developed – before spreading across the world and being recognised by kennel clubs.

Here are 9 breeds of dog that have Irish heritage.

1 . Irish Red and White Setter A breed that came close to extinction at the end of the 19th century, the Irish Red and White Setter was originally bred to hunt game birds. Aside from its colouring it is virtually identical to the Red Setter.

2 . Glen of Imaal Terrier Named after the Glen of Imaal, in County Wicklow, the Glen of Imaal Terrier has also been known as the Wicklow Terrier. Legend has it that they were 'turnspit dogs' - used to rotate meat over an open fire.

3 . Irish Terrier Considered one of the oldest of the terrier breed, the Irish Terrier is thought to have descended from the British black and tan terrier-type dogs - with some believing that they share a bloodline with the Irish Wolfhound. They make excellent tracker dogs due to their sensitive noses.

4 . Irish Setter The second breed of setter first developed in Ireland is the Red Setter. Sometimes referred to as the Irish Setter, there are two distinct types - show-bred and field-bred. Each have slightly different attributes required to carry out their roles.

