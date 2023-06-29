All Sections
Pomeranian Facts: Here are 10 of the most interesting dog facts about the adorable Pomeranian 🐕

They’re one of the UK’s most popular breeds of small dog, but how much do you know about the fluffy and adorable Pomeranian? 10 fun and interesting dog facts about adorable Pomeranians.
By David Hepburn
Published 20th Oct 2021, 10:34 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 09:52 BST

The last two years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership soar.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One dog that often appears at the top of people’s canine wishlists is the Pomeranian – they are one of the UK’s most popular small dogs and have a range of positive attributes that make them a great family pet.

Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the breed.

1. Another regal connection

2. Social media superstar

3. A larger lineage

4. What's in a name?

