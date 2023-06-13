These adorable pups will spare the sneezes of those allergic to hair – as well as saving your carpet from piles of shed fur.

If you’ve been thinking about getting a dog over lockdown then you’re not alone – the Kennel Club says the number of people welcoming new dogs into their homes has soared over the last two years.

But some people find being around dog impossible due to an allergic reactions to their hair, which can cause sneezing, streaming eyes and even a skin rash.

Lucky there are a number of breeds that shed very little hair, meaning nobody has to miss out on owning a dog.

Here are 10 hypoallergenic dogs perfect for those with allergies.

Labradoodle The Labrador Retriever may be the UK's most popular dog, but they shed a huge amount of hair. The Labradoodle is a mix of a Labrador and the far more hypoallergenic Poodle, making the dog shed far less hair and less likely to trigger your allergies.

Portuguese Water Dog While the Portuguese Water Dog does shed hair, it's relatively thick and highly seasonal, so a regular grooming regime will keep allergy sufferers from suffering.

Miniature Schnauzer Schnauzers come in three sizes - giant, standard and miniature. It's the diminutive Miniature Schnauzer that has the most hypoallergenic coat out of the three.

Basenji The Basenji is a type of hunting dog originally from South Africa and makes a strange yodelling noise instead of barking. It also has a very short hypoallergenic coat that sheds very little and needs hardly any grooming.

