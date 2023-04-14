All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
7 hours ago Body found in search for missing woman who vanished during dog walk
2 minutes ago Student found guilty for throwing eggs at King Charles
29 minutes ago Seagull dies after being dragged on a lead in viral Facebook video
6 hours ago Take That rumoured to reunite for King’s coronation
6 hours ago Aldi & M&S revive Twitter feud
7 hours ago Scientists fear Dengue fever outbreak after British woman infected
Here are 10 cats that shed the least amount of hair. Cr: Getty Images/Canva ProHere are 10 cats that shed the least amount of hair. Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro
Here are 10 cats that shed the least amount of hair. Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Hypoallergenic Cats: Here are 10 breeds and cats and kittens best for people with allergies - including the Sphnyx cat

Here are 10 of the best breed of beautiful cats for those who suffer from animal allergies – including the Peterbald and the Sphynx cat.

By Graham Falk
Published 15th Mar 2023, 16:44 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 13:48 BST

One of the most adored creatures the world over, cats have been part of domestic life for hundreds of years – they are amazing!

Elderly Cats: 10 breeds of cat and gorgeous kittens perfect for older owners - including the cute Manx cat

However if you are looking to add a pet to your household, it is understandable that you may want a kitty that shed the least amount – especially if your household requires a hypoallergenic animal.

Why do cats do zoomies: 8 reasons cats love to run around the house like crazy

And why the Sphynx cat breed may be the most obvious to go for, there are actually a number of other gorgeous cat breeds that shed little hair – and not all of them are bald.

So, if you’re looking for a cat won’t shed much fur, here are 10 cat breeds that might be right up your street..

World's Most Luxury Cat Breeds 2023: Here are 10 of the most expensive breeds of beautiful cat - including the cute American Curl

This Sphynx and Munchkin cross breed is another that sheds very little hair. This is also a relatively new breed of cat having only been around approximately 2005.

1. Bambino

This Sphynx and Munchkin cross breed is another that sheds very little hair. This is also a relatively new breed of cat having only been around approximately 2005. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
While its long and beautiful coat may not indicate it, Siberian cat breed actually shed less hair than many other breeds and are known to be hypoallergenic.

2. Siberian

While its long and beautiful coat may not indicate it, Siberian cat breed actually shed less hair than many other breeds and are known to be hypoallergenic. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
Despite its cute, shaggy fur the La Perm cat breed actually sheds far less hair than other, more popular cat breeds.

3. La Perm

Despite its cute, shaggy fur the La Perm cat breed actually sheds far less hair than other, more popular cat breeds. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
The beautiful Bengal cat breed has one of the most stunning coats in the world, however, they are known to shed far less hair than other breeds.

4. Bengal

The beautiful Bengal cat breed has one of the most stunning coats in the world, however, they are known to shed far less hair than other breeds. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:CatsAmerican