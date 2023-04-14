Here are 10 of the best breed of beautiful cats for those who suffer from animal allergies – including the Peterbald and the Sphynx cat.

One of the most adored creatures the world over, cats have been part of domestic life for hundreds of years – they are amazing!

However if you are looking to add a pet to your household, it is understandable that you may want a kitty that shed the least amount – especially if your household requires a hypoallergenic animal.

And why the Sphynx cat breed may be the most obvious to go for, there are actually a number of other gorgeous cat breeds that shed little hair – and not all of them are bald.

So, if you’re looking for a cat won’t shed much fur, here are 10 cat breeds that might be right up your street..

1 . Bambino This Sphynx and Munchkin cross breed is another that sheds very little hair. This is also a relatively new breed of cat having only been around approximately 2005. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

2 . Siberian While its long and beautiful coat may not indicate it, Siberian cat breed actually shed less hair than many other breeds and are known to be hypoallergenic. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

3 . La Perm Despite its cute, shaggy fur the La Perm cat breed actually sheds far less hair than other, more popular cat breeds. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

4 . Bengal The beautiful Bengal cat breed has one of the most stunning coats in the world, however, they are known to shed far less hair than other breeds. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

