All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
1 day ago The Wire and John Wick actor Lance Reddick dies aged 60
19 hours ago Donald Trump calls for ‘protest’ saying he expects arrest in days
23 hours ago US President Joe Biden welcomes Vladimir Putin ICC arrest warrant
23 hours ago Heathrow Airport Easter strike: Staff will walk out for 10 days
23 hours ago Jurassic Park actor Sam Neill opens up on blood cancer diagnosis
1 day ago Comic Relief raises £34 million in star-studded night of comedy
Here are 10 cats that shed the least amount of hair. Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro
Here are 10 cats that shed the least amount of hair. Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro
Here are 10 cats that shed the least amount of hair. Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Hypoallergenic Cats 2023: 10 breeds of gorgeous cat that don't shed much hair - including the LaPerm cat breed

Looking for a cat that won’t shed much hair? Here are 10 cute cat breeds that shed the least amount of hair. From the British Shorthair to the Siberian to the Cornish Rex cat breed.

By Graham Falk
Published 19th Mar 2023, 09:55 GMT

Loved across the globe, cats are one of the most adored creatures and have been part of domestic life for hundreds of years.

Rare Cat Breeds 2023: Here are 10 of the most rare breeds of gorgeous kitty cat - including the cute Cornish Rex

However if you are looking to add a pet to your household, it is understandable that you may want a kitty that shed the least amount – especially if your household requires a hypoallergenic animal.

Friendly Cats: Here are the 10 happiest breeds of adorable cat certain to bring joy to your home - including the cute Ragdoll

And why the Sphynx cat breed may be the most obvious to go for, there are actually a number of other gorgeous cat breeds that shed little hair – and not all of them are bald.

So, if you’re looking for a cat won’t shed much fur, here are 10 cat breeds that might be right up your street..

World's Most Luxury Cat Breeds 2023: Here are 10 of the most expensive breeds of beautiful cat - including the cute American Curl

Despite its big, fluffy coat, the British Shorthair actually sheds very little hair meaning you can have that adorable fuzzy little kitty without the worry of too much hair around the home.

1. British Shorthair

Despite its big, fluffy coat, the British Shorthair actually sheds very little hair meaning you can have that adorable fuzzy little kitty without the worry of too much hair around the home. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
While a Peterbald cat breed can have variations in its coat length, they do not shed a great deal of it with many being completely bald.

2. Peterbald

While a Peterbald cat breed can have variations in its coat length, they do not shed a great deal of it with many being completely bald. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
While its long and beautiful coat may not indicate it, Siberian cat breed actually shed less hair than many other breeds and are known to be hypoallergenic.

3. Siberian

While its long and beautiful coat may not indicate it, Siberian cat breed actually shed less hair than many other breeds and are known to be hypoallergenic. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
This Sphynx and Munchkin cross breed is another that sheds very little hair. This is also a relatively new breed of cat having only been around approximately 2005.

4. Bambino

This Sphynx and Munchkin cross breed is another that sheds very little hair. This is also a relatively new breed of cat having only been around approximately 2005. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Cats