Here are 10 cats that shed the least amount of hair. Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Hypoallergenic cat breeds 2023: 10 beautiful kittens and cats that barely shed any hair - including the Siberian

These are 10 of the cutest kittens and cat breeds that shed the least amount of hair. From the LaPerm to the British Shorthair cat breed.

By Graham Falk
Published 15th Mar 2023, 16:44 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2023, 10:01 BST

Loved across the globe, cats are one of the most adored creatures and have been part of domestic life for hundreds of years.

However if you are looking to add a pet to your household, it is understandable that you may want a kitty that shed the least amount – especially if your household requires a hypoallergenic animal.

And why the Sphynx cat breed may be the most obvious to go for, there are actually a number of other gorgeous cat breeds that shed little hair – and not all of them are bald.

So, if you’re looking for a cat won’t shed much fur, here are 10 cat breeds that might be right up your street..

Despite its cute, shaggy fur the La Perm cat breed actually sheds far less hair than other, more popular cat breeds.

1. La Perm

Despite its cute, shaggy fur the La Perm cat breed actually sheds far less hair than other, more popular cat breeds.

Despite its big, fluffy coat, the British Shorthair actually sheds very little hair meaning you can have that adorable fuzzy little kitty without the worry of too much hair around the home.

2. British Shorthair

Despite its big, fluffy coat, the British Shorthair actually sheds very little hair meaning you can have that adorable fuzzy little kitty without the worry of too much hair around the home.

While a Peterbald cat breed can have variations in its coat length, they do not shed a great deal of it with many being completely bald.

3. Peterbald

While a Peterbald cat breed can have variations in its coat length, they do not shed a great deal of it with many being completely bald.

While its long and beautiful coat may not indicate it, Siberian cat breed actually shed less hair than many other breeds and are known to be hypoallergenic.

4. Siberian

While its long and beautiful coat may not indicate it, Siberian cat breed actually shed less hair than many other breeds and are known to be hypoallergenic.

