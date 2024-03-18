If you’ve been thinking about getting a new puppy over the last few years then you’re not alone, with the Kennel Club reporting the number of people welcoming new dogs into their homes has soared to record levels.

But choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

Another thing to take into account is that certain breeds are significantly more excitable than others.

So, if you want a dog that will spend most of their time relaxing by the fire and will be unflappable in the face of children, noises, smells, new places and strangers – these are probably not the dogs for you.

On the other hand, there’s never a dull moment with these canines, who will keep you on your toes and will always let you know exactly how they are feeling.

These are the ten breeds of dog that are predisposed to being most excitable.

Read More

1 . Beagle For most of their history, the Beagle has mainly been kept as a hunting dog. Their excitable and alert nature, habit of barking at any stimulus and love of running in packs can cause issues in a sedate family home. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . West Highland Terrier West Highland Terriers are at their most excitable when they are young and, while some grow out of it, many don't. All Westies need plenty of walks and games to keep them healthy and happy. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Cairn Terrier There are no shortage of terriers on this list - and for good reason. Dog breeds like the Cairn Terrier are fiercely intelligent and easily bored. While thas will seldom lead to aggression, they are always on the lookout for something to do and are real bundles of energy. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Jack Russell Terrier The last of the terriers on our list, the tiny Jack Russell is a contender for the most energy per pound of pup. If they don't get anough exercise then that energy has to go somewhere - mainly barkng and jumping around for the slightest tiny reason. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales