Demand for dogs has increased massively in recent years, meaning that prices for some breeds have rocketed.

Many of us have welcomed new puppies to our families over the last few years, as the Kennel Club has seen dog ownership soar to record levels.

But the growing demand for some of the most popular breeds has seen prices rocket – meaning a dog will most likely cost you a great deal more today than it would just two years ago.

Research from the pet experts at Pets4Homes shows that the average puppy in the UK now costs a hefty £1,875 – more than double the average price in 2019.

And some breeds will set you back an average of nearly £3,000.

Here are the 10 most expensive breeds of dog in the UK.

Miniature Dachshund The third most expensive pup is the cute Miniature Dachshund, with an average price tag of £2,537.

English Bulldog The English Bulldog is the UK's most expensive dog, with puppies selling for an average of £2,995.

Cockapoo The trendy and popular Cockapoo - a dog crossbred from a Cocker Spaniel and a Poodle - is next most expensive, with an average price tag of £2,471.

Cavapoo The Cavapoo - a cross between the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and a Poodle - is the runner-up when it comes to pricey dog breeds, with an average price of £2,949.