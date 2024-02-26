All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Here are 10 of the most healthy cat breeds in 2024. Credit: Getty Images/Canva ProHere are 10 of the most healthy cat breeds in 2024. Credit: Getty Images/Canva Pro
Here are 10 of the most healthy cat breeds in 2024. Credit: Getty Images/Canva Pro

How Long Cats Live 2024: Here are the 10 breeds of beautiful cat reported to live the longest lives - including the cute Russian Blue

Here are 10 breeds of adorable cat not likely to require many visits to the vet.
By Graham Falk
Published 29th Jul 2022, 12:10 GMT
Updated 26th Feb 2024, 14:44 GMT

As many owners will attest, it is always impossible not to become obsessed with a cat once you own once! The average cat owner actually reportedly owns a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

While cats are very independent in comparison to many domestic pets, they are still loving, intelligent and attentive creatures.

However, if you’re curious as to which cat breed is the most healthy, then this list will come in handy*, according to PetKeen.

Speedy Cats: 9 of the fastest breeds of cute kittens and fast cats who zoomie often - including the Egyptian Mau

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their individual needs and medical requires, if you are adopting a cat or bringing one into your home, this is of primary importance. Please be aware of this and ask for your cats full medical history and ensure you can take care of the cat before taking them in.

Tough, chunky and instantly recognisable, the Maine Coon breed can occasionally have generic health conditions, although they are generally a healthy breed that can live up to 15 years.

1. Maine Coon

Tough, chunky and instantly recognisable, the Maine Coon breed can occasionally have generic health conditions, although they are generally a healthy breed that can live up to 15 years. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
The oldest cat to have ever lived was a Siamese cat at an astonishing 30 years old! However, generally a healthy breed, they often live up to 13 years old.

2. Siamese

The oldest cat to have ever lived was a Siamese cat at an astonishing 30 years old! However, generally a healthy breed, they often live up to 13 years old. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
The Balinese cat breed has a stunning cat and a cute set of ears. They Balinese cat breed can live up to an impressive 22 years - and most of it will be spent following you around.

3. Balinese

The Balinese cat breed has a stunning cat and a cute set of ears. They Balinese cat breed can live up to an impressive 22 years - and most of it will be spent following you around. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
The Singapura is the world's smallest cat breeds - but are extremely healthy, living up to 15 years.

4. Singapura

The Singapura is the world's smallest cat breeds - but are extremely healthy, living up to 15 years. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Cats