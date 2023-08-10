All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
Here are 10 of the most healthy cat breeds in 2023. Credit: Getty Images/Canva ProHere are 10 of the most healthy cat breeds in 2023. Credit: Getty Images/Canva Pro
Here are 10 of the most healthy cat breeds in 2023. Credit: Getty Images/Canva Pro

How Long Cats Live: 10 of the healthiest breeds of beautiful cat that won't need many vet visits - including the cute Russian Blue

Here are 10 breeds of adorable cat not likely to require many visits to the vet.
By Graham Falk
Published 29th Jul 2022, 12:10 BST
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 13:07 BST

As many owners will attest, it is always impossible not to become obsessed with a cat once you own once! The average cat owner actually reportedly owns a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

Big Fluffy Cats 2023: Here are the 10 fluffiest breeds of adorable cat

While cats are very independent in comparison to many domestic pets, they are still loving, intelligent and attentive creatures.

However, if you’re curious as to which cat breed is the most healthy, then this list will come in handy*, according to PetKeen.

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their individual needs and medical requires, if you are adopting a cat or bringing one into your home, this is of primary importance. Please be aware of this and ask for your cats full medical history and ensure you can take care of the cat before taking them in.

Undefined: H3
Quite simply one of world's most popular breeds, the Ragamuffin is commonly a very healthy breed. And how about these gorgeous eyes?

1. Ragamuffin

Quite simply one of world's most popular breeds, the Ragamuffin is commonly a very healthy breed. And how about these gorgeous eyes? Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
While the Savannah breed can suffer from a heart condition, they are generally a healthy breed that can live up to 20 years.

2. Savannah Cat

While the Savannah breed can suffer from a heart condition, they are generally a healthy breed that can live up to 20 years. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
The Balinese cat breed has a stunning cat and a cute set of ears. They Balinese cat breed can live up to an impressive 22 years - and most of it will be spent following you around.

3. Balinese

The Balinese cat breed has a stunning cat and a cute set of ears. They Balinese cat breed can live up to an impressive 22 years - and most of it will be spent following you around. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
The American Shorthair is known as one of the world's most healthy cat breed, with a lifespan of up to 15 years.

4. American Shorthair

The American Shorthair is known as one of the world's most healthy cat breed, with a lifespan of up to 15 years. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:PetsAnimalsCatsHistory2023Dogs