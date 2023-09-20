These are the 10 obvious signs your cat loves you as much as you love them.

Cat are often seen as independent creatures – but don’t let that make you think they are not that affectionate and thrive off human interaction, as these tell tale signs of their love will show you.

A loving cat can often be the dream scenario, with many owners attesting that once you own a cat, you will be addicted to these gorgeous creatures for the rest of your life.

Interesting, it is reported that the average cat owner actually owns a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

And while it is indeed true – all cats are beautiful – if you are looking for signs that your cat does indeed love, accept you and want to be around you, these 10 tell-tales signs of cat behaviour will soon let you know if they do, according to PetPlan!*

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their own personality and individual needs – including medical, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

1 . When they groom you... If your cute cat likes to groom you, this is a good sign they love you. They are seeing you as part of their family! Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

2 . Head boops One of the more well known signs of affection, cats mark their territory using the scent glands on their cheeks and head. When they head butt (or head boop!) against you, they are saying you are theirs. How lovely. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

3 . Cat chat Cats don't actually meow to each other, only their human owners - they use it more or less solely to communicate with us, and much like humans - they won't speak if they don't like you! So meowing can be a sign of love and friendly behaviour. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

4 . When they bite you... They do say love hurts - but this one is more like a pinch. Kittens and cats often show affection by play - which includes biting. For the owners, these sharp teeth can hurt, but try not to react badly, as your cat could become confused, try and avert the attention elsewhere instead. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales