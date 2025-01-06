An x-ray showing hip dysplasia in a dog.An x-ray showing hip dysplasia in a dog.
An x-ray showing hip dysplasia in a dog.

Hip Dysplasia in Dogs 2025: Here are 10 breeds of adorable dog likely to develop the joint issue - including the loving Labrador 🐶

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 28th Sep 2021, 12:01 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2025, 16:20 GMT
Prospective dog owners should be aware their puppy could be predisposed to developing a painful and incurable condition.

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last few years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership has soared to record levels.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Another thing to take into consideration is that some breeds are prone to particular health issues.

One common canine disorder is hip dysplasia – when the dog’s hip ball and socket joint doesn’t fit or develop properly, causing it to rub and grind instead of sliding smoothly.

The condition results in the deterioration of the hip over time, causing pain and drastically reduce a dog’s quality of life.

Here are the 10 least breeds of dog genetically predisposed to suffering hip dysplasia, according to the American Kennel Club, along with more information about the condition.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Read more:

Most Aggressive Dogs 2024: These are the 10 breeds of dog likely to show signs of aggression - including the Rottweiler

Dog IQ 2023: Here are officially the 10 most and least clever breeds of adorable dog - from Golden Retriever to Bulldog

Velcro Dogs: These are the 10 breeds of loving dog likely to stick to their owner like glue - including the clingy Labrador

These are the 10 most popular puppy names chosen by new dog owners in the UK over lockdown

Here are the 13 most popular breeds of cute and adorable dog in the UK

Dog Lifespans 2024: Here is how long you can expect 18 popular breeds of adorable dog to live on average - including the loving Labrador Retriever

A combination of a large frame, genetic predisposition and weight distribution mean that lovable Labrador Retrievers commonly develop hip dysplasia. Symptoms of the condition include walking with a limp, lack of interest in exercise, reluctance to climb stairs, and a clicking sound when walking.

1. Labrador Retriever

A combination of a large frame, genetic predisposition and weight distribution mean that lovable Labrador Retrievers commonly develop hip dysplasia. Symptoms of the condition include walking with a limp, lack of interest in exercise, reluctance to climb stairs, and a clicking sound when walking. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Saint Bernard is prone to a range of joint degenerative disorders due to its huge size. Keeping a dog at a healthy weight is one of the best ways to minimise the risk of developing such issues.

2. Saint Bernard

The Saint Bernard is prone to a range of joint degenerative disorders due to its huge size. Keeping a dog at a healthy weight is one of the best ways to minimise the risk of developing such issues. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Larger dogs are generally more likely to develop hip dysplasia, with the German Shepherd being a case in point. They are most likely to suffer from the condition later in life, at around the age of seven.

3. German Shepherd

Larger dogs are generally more likely to develop hip dysplasia, with the German Shepherd being a case in point. They are most likely to suffer from the condition later in life, at around the age of seven. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Selective breeding has made the French Bulldog susceptible to a variety of physical conditions, including hip dysplasia. Responsible breeders will do all they can to better the bloodlines of their breeds, making their puppies less likely to develop problems.

4. French Bulldog

Selective breeding has made the French Bulldog susceptible to a variety of physical conditions, including hip dysplasia. Responsible breeders will do all they can to better the bloodlines of their breeds, making their puppies less likely to develop problems. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice