As lockdown hit last year, leaving most of us stuck at home, many people decided it was the perfect time to get a new puppy – with the UK Kennel Club reporting nearly an eight per cent increase in UK dog ownership compared to the previous year.
Demand appears to remain high, with the average prices of some breeds nearly tripling over little more than a year.
With 215 different pedigree breeds recognised by the UK Kennel Club, plus numerous popular crossbreeds, there’s no shortage of choice when it comes to selecting your perfect pooch.
But some breeds are rarer sights in parks than others.
Here are the most popular breeds of dog for the first quarter of 2021, according to the latest Kennel Club figures – and there’s a new UK top dog in town.
