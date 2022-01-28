A huge number of us decided to welcome new four-legged friends into our homes over the last couple of years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent over the global pandemic.
There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.
If you are looking for a dog that’s as smart as it is adorable though, there’s scientific research into the subject that can guide you to the most clever breeds.
Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ is a land mark piece of canine literature, judging breeds’ relative IQs by looking at instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.
At the other end of the scale, it also reveals the pups with less in the way of brains – canines that can still make loving, loyal and adorable pets, but who are unlikely to learn new tricks...at any age.
So these are – officially – the top 10 dumbest pooches.
