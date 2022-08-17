Here are the 10 most popular names for your new pet cat
Here are 10 of the most popular names for loving, snuggly girls kitty cats in 2022.
A head boop, Dreamies and a 16 hour snooze may be top of their list of priorities, but they continue to be adored by many households across the world – cats are simply great animals.
Pet ownership has soared over the past couple of years, with admitting once they have were in the company of these adorable creatures, it was virtually impossible not be obsessed!
It is reported that the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.
However, if you’re welcoming a new kitty cat to your home and struggling for a name, here are 10 of the world’s most popular girl cat names in the year 2022, according to popular cat website supakit.