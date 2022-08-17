News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
What name will you give your gorgeous girl cat? Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Here are the 10 most popular names for your new pet cat

Here are 10 of the most popular names for loving, snuggly girls kitty cats in 2022.

By Graham Falk
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 11:12 am

A head boop, Dreamies and a 16 hour snooze may be top of their list of priorities, but they continue to be adored by many households across the world – cats are simply great animals.

Most intelligent cats 2022: 10 of the most intelligent breeds of beautiful cat

Beautiful cats: 10 of the world's most popular breed of cat in 2022

Cute cats: Here are 10 of the most affectionate breeds of cat

Pet ownership has soared over the past couple of years, with admitting once they have were in the company of these adorable creatures, it was virtually impossible not be obsessed!

It is reported that the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

However, if you’re welcoming a new kitty cat to your home and struggling for a name, here are 10 of the world’s most popular girl cat names in the year 2022, according to popular cat website supakit.

1. Luna

The most popular name for a girl cat in 2022 is Luna, which translates as 'moon' in Italian.

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales

2. Loki

Loki is a unisex name that origin came from Norway - loosely translating as 'The God of Mischief'. Uh oh.

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales

3. Nala

The name Nala has Arabic and African origin. However, the African translation is perhaps best used for kitty's, meaning queen, lion or successful woman.

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales

4. Coco

Coco is a popular name that has developed in America.

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3