Dog ownership soared by nearly eight per cent last year according to the Kennel Club, as lockdown meant people felt more able to open their home up to a new puppy.

There seems to be no letting up in the popularity of pups, as prices continue to rise as demand outstrips supply.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pooch – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

The Kennel Club separates breeds into seven different groups, each of which have a particular set of attributes.

If you are looking for a dog that is intelligent, strong, watchful and alert, it’s worth looking at breeds in the Working Group.

These are the 10 most popular working dogs in the UK, according to Kennel Club registrations in 2020.

1. Boxer There's no doubting the top dog in the UK when it comes to the Working Group. The Boxer is a German import that had 3.202 registrations last year.

2. Rottweiler Known for being great guard dogs, the Rottweiller can also make for a surprisingly gentle and loving family dog. There were 2,050 registrations in 2020, putting them in second place for popularity in the Working Group.

3. Dogue de Bordeaux The French Dogue de Bordeaux, also commonly known as the Bordeaux Mastiff, is a large powerful dog that is becoming increasingly popular in the UK. There were 1,500 registrations of the breed last year.

4. Dobermann With 1,440 Kennel Club registrations in 2020, the Dobermann, or Doberman Pinscher, is the fourth most popular dog in the Working Group. Another dog of German descent, it is very protective of its human family.