Plenty of us decided to welcome new four-legged friends into our homes in the last couple of years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared and post-lockdown demand for puppies remains high. There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition. There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt. One thing worth considering before making a decision is that certain breeds of dog are very loving and affectionate, liking nothing more than snuggling up to their owners for a cuddle. Meanwhile, others just aren’t so demonstrative, having a more independent attitude and more likely to keep themselves to themselves in their own bed of an evening – rather than on the couch next to you. So, here are the 10 most and least affectionate breeds of dog. For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here Read more Velcro Dogs 2022: These are the 10 breeds of loving dog likely to stick to their owner like glue - including the clingy Labrador Dog treats UK 2021: treats to entertain your puppy or dog, including food and fun toys to play with These are the 10 most popular puppy names chosen by new dog owners in the UK over lockdown Best dog beds 2021: stylish, comfortable dog beds for all kinds of dogs, and every owner’s budget Here are the 13 most popular breeds of cute and adorable dog in the UK