The number of thefts of dogs reached an all-time high in 2020 as people looked for companions during Covid restrictions.

Comparison site money.co.uk recently revealed which types of dogs had been targeted by thieves most over the last five years, with the Staffordshire Bull Terrier the most likely to be taken.

Protect your dog from theft by ensuring it is microchipped, being vigilant when out and about, keeping your garden secure, being careful about who can see pictures posted on social media, and taking out adequate pet insurance (that will cover advertising costs if your pet goes missing).

Here are the breeds at most risk of being stolen.

1. Staffordshire Bull Terrier One of the most popular dog breeds in the UK, 367 Staffordshire Bull Terriers have been stolen in the last year.

2. Chihuahua The Chihuahua's diminutive size perhaps makes it an easy target for criminals - with 163 stolen in the last five years.

3. French Bulldog The French Bulldog has surged in popularity in recent years and is a favourite with thieves too - 149 of them have been taken from their owners.

4. Jack Russell Another small breed targeted by criminals is the Jack Russell Terrier - with 107 thefts.