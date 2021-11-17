Dog ownership soared by nearly eight per cent last year according to the Kennel Club, as lockdown meant people felt more able to open their home up to a new puppy.

There seems to be no letting up in the popularity of pups, as prices continue to rise as demand outstrips supply.

But now that most Covid restrictions are coming to an end, dog owners will be leaving their new pets at home more as they take advantage of rediscovered freedoms.

It might come as a shock to dogs that are used to their human friends staying in with them over lockdown, with some breeds likely to take it particularly hard.

Symptoms of the condition includude destructive behaviour, signs of stress, persistant howling or whining, and even stomach complaints.

Here are 10 of the breeds that are most susceptible to suffering from separation anxiety, according to the American Kennel Club.

It’s also worth noting that, when choosing a puppy from the 221 breeds of dog available, these are dogs you should seek to avoid should you you be intending to leave them for more than a couple of hours a day.

1. Vizsla The Vizsla, a breed originally from Hungary, are known as the ultimate in 'velcro dogs' as they stick so closely to their owner's side. They hate being left alone for even a short while. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

2. Dalmation Another breed of 'velcro dog' the Dalmation shouldn't be left alone for more than two hours. If they suffer from separation anxiety you'll know because they'll destroy anything they can get their paws on. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

3. Golden Retriever The most popular dog in the UK is also prone to loneliness - if your Lab is suddenly barking and chewing then you may need to spend more time with them. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

4. German Shepherd German Shepherds may have a reputation as a tough working dog, but they grow very strong bonds with their owners and are surprisingly sensitive. If you've been taking your German Shepherd for extra long walks over lockdown, a sudden halt to them will confuse and upset your pet. Photo: Canva/Getty Images