Dog ownership soared by nearly eight per cent last year according to the Kennel Club, as lockdown meant people felt more able to open their house up to a new puppy.
There seems to be now letting up in the popularity of pups, as prices continue to rise as demand outstrips supply.
There are a huge 221 breeds of dog to choose from so it’s best to do your homework before picking your perfect four-legged friend.
Depending on your lifestyle and home you may be best opting for a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.
While society sometimes seems to be split between ‘cat people’ and ‘dog people’, there’s actually no reason you can’t be both – as long as you choose the right breed.
So, if you already have a cat and would like to add a dog to your family, you’re in the right place.
Here are 10 of the breeds that tend to get along with cats, according to the American Kennel Club.
