The number of thefts of dogs reached an all-time high in 2020 as people looked for companions during Covid restrictions.
Comparison site money.co.uk recently revealed which types of dogs had been targeted by thieves most over the last five years, with the Staffordshire Bull Terrier the most likely to be taken.
Protect your dog from theft by ensuring it is microchipped, being vigilant when out and about, keeping your garden secure, being careful about who can see pictures posted on social media, and taking out adequate pet insurance (that will cover advertising costs if your pet goes missing).
Here are the breeds at most risk of being stolen.
