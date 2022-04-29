All dogs need to have a bath if they get this muddy - but some need regular grooming even if they don't leave the house.

Here are the 10 breeds of adorable dog that need the most and least grooming - from the pampered Bichon Frise to the low maintenance Beagle

With puppy ownership continuing to soar post-lockdown, here are the dog breeds that you’ll need to spend plenty of time brushing, clipping, washing and pampering – and those that are pretty much self-cleaning.

By David Hepburn
Friday, 29th April 2022, 11:07 am

The last two years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership rise by nearly eight per cent during the global pandemic.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

For all the latest dog news, pictures, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Some dogs are serious prima donnas, with coats that require daily attention to keep them looking at their best – meaning you’ll need to invest plenty time on your pet, or pay out the money to buy a regular spot at the local dog groomer.

Meanwhile other pups just need the occasional brush or wipe down with a cloth, and a bath if they happen to roll in something dreadful.

Here are the 10 breeds that need the most and least grooming and bathing.

Read more

Dog treats UK 2021: treats to entertain your puppy or dog, including food and fun toys to play with

These are the 10 most popular puppy names chosen by new dog owners in the UK over lockdown

Best dog beds 2021: stylish, comfortable dog beds for all kinds of dogs, and every owner’s budget

Here are the 13 most popular breeds of cute and adorable dog in the UK

1. Puli

Starting with the dogs that need the most grooming and pampering, with the stunning Puli coming top of the list. The Puli is a Hungarian herding dog that has a thick corded coat that requires long periods of grooming to prevent its fur from becoming matted. If you are willing to put the time and effort in though, they make wonderful family pets.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales

2. Komodore

Another high-maintenance Hungarian, the Komondor has a coat that looks like dreadlocks, which need to be regularly separated and cleaned. They are a deeply loyal and protective breed.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales

3. Portuguese Water Dog

Dogs that have hair, rather than fur, are always trickier to keep in good condition, and the active and intelligent Portuguese Water Dog is a case in point. Regular brushing, bathing, and trimming is a must for this breed.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales

4. Bichon Frise

That beautiful white coat like a fluffy cloud comes at a cost - the Bichon Frise’s coat requires regular brishing and combing. To keep it perfect, a monthly trip to a professional groomer for scissoring and bathing is recommended.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Facebook
Next Page
Page 1 of 3