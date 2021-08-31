A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes last year – Kennel Club figures show dog ownership soared by nearly 8 percent – and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

Our lifestyle has a huge bearing on which type of dog will work best for us – if you have limited space you might want to look at small dogs, while the more elderly pet owner should place certain breeds at the top of their wishlist.

Meanwhile, certain breeds have particular attributes or temperaments which mean that they simply aren’t suitable for households with young children.

Here are the 10 breeds of dogs that should be avoided by young families, according to the American Kennel Club.

Read more

1. Weimaraner A large and beautiful dog bred to hunt big game, the Weimaraner sometimes doesn't know its own strength and can enjoy playing rough with its human family. This is no problem when it comes to adults, but can be a problem with youngsters. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Akita Akitas are great family protectors but respond badly to being prodded and teased by young children. They can also perceive a new baby to be a threat to their household, Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Alaskan Malamute Alaskan Malamutes are a great choice for people who like taking plenty of exercise with their pets, but they get bored easily and then have a tendancy to play rough. They are also very possessive over their food, which is something a young child may find hard to understand. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Chihuahua They may be small, but Chihuahuas can be fairly aggressive if their personal space is invaded and are liable to snap - a recipe for disaster for curious toddlers. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales