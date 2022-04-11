A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last two years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent – and post-lockdown demand for beautiful dogs remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Another thing to take into consideration is that some breeds are prone to developing dental issues.

This can be for a number of reasons, including some breeds having overcrowded mouths, and the problems can be mitigated by cleaning your pet’s teeth regularly, avoiding sugary foods and regular vet check-ups.

Here are the 10 breeds of dog that are predisposed to developing dental problems, what to look out for, and how to treat the problem.

1. Pug Pugs, along with other short-snouted dog breeds like Bulldogs and Boston Terriers, regularly develop dental issues due to their tiny mouths being overcrowded with teeth. This means it's easy for plaque to build up causing gingivitis, gum disease and tooth loss. Just like with humans, the key is to keep their teeth clean. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

2. Great Dane Great Danes are one of a number of dog breeds that tend to develop overgrown or thickened gums due to a condition called gingival hyperplasia. Other dogs affected include Boxers, Mastiffs, Bulldogs and Collies. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

3. Cavalier King Charles Spaniel The Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is another breed that is known to easily develop tartar buildup. It's important not to let the issue go untreated as it can ultimately lead not just to tooth loss, but also heart, liver and kidney disease. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

4. Yorkshire Terrier Yorkshire Terriers have a very particular combination of dental problems that can cause issues - they are genetically predisposed to have tooth decay and also often retain their baby teeth, leading to overcrowded mouths. A daily brush of the Yorkie's teeth is a good idea. Photo: Canva/Getty Images