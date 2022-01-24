The last couple of years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership rise by nearly eight per cent over the global pandemic.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

While every person has different needs, for older dog owners it can be worth looking for a dog with a particular range of attributes.

Breeds needing less in the way of grooming and exercise are easier to care for by those with mobility issues, while dogs with the right easy-going temparament make loyal and loving companions for people living alone.

Meanwhile other types of dog, while still making excellent pets for those with specific needs and lifestyles, are just not generally going to be suitable for owners in their more advanced years – although there are, of course, always exceptions.

Here are 10 of the breeds that should probably be discounted if you're looking for a pet for a pensioner.

1. Border Collie Border Collies have plenty going for them, including being the world's most intelligent breed, but this isn't a dog that will be content with an easy-going life. They need regular and extended exercising and get bored easily. They also need lots of vigorous grooming.

2. Jack Russell Terrier Bred to hunt small animals, the Jack Russell needs plenty of room to roam so will not be happy living in a flat. They can also be tricky to train and stubborn, making them often quite a challenging breed, even for owners with plenty of experience.

3. Dalmation The spotty Dalmation needs a huge amount of ourdoor time, otherwise they are prone to becoming destructive. Another stubborn breed, they are hard to train and if all their needs aren't met they may even become aggressive. This beautiful dog is simply too much of a handful for most elderly dog owners.

4. Beagle The Beagle is a breed that is very much a pack animal, so tend to do better with families where they get plenty of attention and socialising time. They also have a very distinctive smell which can cause issues, as well as being one of the more vocal dogs - with howling and barking very much to be expected. These are not easy animals.