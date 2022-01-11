These are some of the more unusual puppy names popular around the globe.

If you’re poised to get a new puppy but can’t decide what to call it, here are some of the most unusual names that are popular with dog breeds around the world.

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puphttps://www.facebook.com/groups/612131980121500/pies into our homes last year – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent – and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

But even when you’ve settled on a type of dog, there’s still the tricky task of choosing a name.

If you’re struggling, pet insurance experts Budget Direct have researched the most popular dog names in countries around the world.

Here are 13 of the more unusual names that feature.

1. Peria

The parks of Reykjavik are filled with Perias - it's the most popular female dog name in Iceland.

2. Figa

Figa is the top choice for female dogs in Poland.

3. Meggie

Meggie is the number one name for a girl dog in the Czech Republic.

4. Picur

Hungarians think that Picur is the perfect moniker for a new female pup.

