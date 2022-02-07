A huge number of us decided to welcome new pups into our homes over the last couple of years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent over the global pandemic.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

For those of us lucky enough to have more than one pet dog, there’s the less serious business of what to call your pack of pooches.

Luckily, there are a number of fun collective nouns for owners who have a brace or more of a particular breed.

From a grumble of Pugs, to a halo of Golden Retreivers, here are some of the best.

1. Pug Given their comedically grumpy little faces, it's perhaps no wonder that a group of Pugs is called a grumble. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Terrier A high energy dog needs a similarly lively collective noun - hence a tornado of Terriers. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Saluki The Saluki has a silken coat, superior demeanor, elegant gait and star power - more than earning the collective noun of a Hollywood of Salukis. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Corgie You many get your ankles nibbled if there's a nip of Corgies nearby. The habit is a throwback to their time as a herding dog, when it was used to bring sheep and other animals into line. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales