Here are 10 breeds of cat most unlikely to get sick often.

By Graham Falk
Tuesday, 9th August 2022, 3:51 pm

A head boop, day long snoozes and Dreamie fanatics – it is true what they say, all cats are indeed beautiful, no matter the breed.

Many say that once you’ve been in the company of an adorable kitty cat, it’s impossible not to become obsessed!

It is reported that the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

While cats are very independent in comparison to many domestic pets, they are still loving, intelligent and attentive creatures.

However, if you’re curious as to which cat breed is the most healthy, then this list will come in handy*, according to PetKeen.

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their individual needs and medical requires, if you are adopting a cat or bringing one into your home, this is of primary importancw. Please be aware of this and ask for your cats full medical history and ensure you can take care of the cat before taking them in,

1. American Shorthair

The American Shorthair is known as one of the world's most healthy cat breed, with a lifespan of up to 15 years.

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

2. Ragamuffin

One of the world's most popular breeds, the Ragamuffin is commonly a very healthy breed. And how about these gorgeous eyes?

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

3. Balinese

The Balinese cat breed has a stunning cat and a cute set of ears. They Balinese cat breed can live up to an impressive 22 years - and most of it will be spent following you around.

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

4. Savannah Cat

While the Savannah breed can suffer from a heart condition, they are generally a healthy breed that can live up to 20 years.

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

