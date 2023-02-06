Here are 10 beautiful cat breeds that have long lifespans in the year 2023.

Cats are one of the most independent creatures around – but also some of the most friendly and loving, despite that independent nature.

It is reported that the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

And while it is indeed true – all cats are beautiful – if you are looking for a cat that is most likely to be with you for the longest time possible, then these 10 breeds of cat may well be worth adopting, according The Spruce Pets.

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their own personality and individual needs – including medical, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

1 . Egyptian Mau With its beautiful spotted fur coat, it's easy to see why the Egyptian Mau is so popular. They are a people friendly breed and can live for as long as 12 to 15 years.

2 . Bombay With a look like a miniature panther, it's easy to see why Bombay cats hold such popularity. These muscular cats can live anywhere between 12 to 16 years on average.

3 . Savannah The Savannah breed can live between 12 and 20 years - incredible for a cat! These cats are recommended only for experienced cat owners, as they are part serval and part domestic.

4 . Burmese An average lifespan for a Burmese cat is between 16 to 18 years. These cats are energetic, often playful and make for great household companions.